The reported case count for the novel coronavirus rose to 109 in Livingston Parish, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.

That's an increase of two from Good Friday, wherein the parish reported 107. The Parish reported 11 new tests from the previous day, with 309 total tests completed for Livingston Parish residents.

There remains only one reported COVID-19 related death among Livingston Parish residents, a Livingston man.

Louisiana Department of Health Region 9, which contains Livingston Parish, has 58 ventilators in use, with 142 available. There are 109 ICU beds in use, with 81 available, with 952 total hospital beds available, with 824 remaining.

Region 9 consists of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. Most cases are currently in St. Tammany Parish, most likely overflow from New Orleans.

On Saturday, the Department of Health reported that hospitalizations increased 13 cases overnight, to a total of 2,067 while deaths increased by 51 to 806. At least 49 parishes are reporting at least a single fatality.

Hypertension continues to lead the way as the most common underlying condition at 66.4%, followed by diabetes at 43.52%. The number of African American deaths stayed at 70.48%.

Patients on ventilators have dropped by 9, to 470.

The state has performed roughly 97,000 tests, total, with commercial testing labs leading the way with 91,589 total tests that have been reported to the state. This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state leads the nation in testing on a per-capita basis, though he has expressed his desire to see more testing done in Louisiana’s rural communities.

The governor delivered flatly on Wednesday that Easter weekend "did not come with an exemption to the Stay At Home" order, asking Louisiana residents to visit with their families digitally, and celebrate Easter with those whom they stayed with at home.

The governor said, COVID-19 "is in control."

The best thing for Louisianians to do? Follow the stay at home order, keep distancing socially, and remember the mitigation efforts.

Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds

Disinfect common surfaces at home and work

10 or less at any public gathering, preferably no gatherings at all

Stay six feet away from others in public places

Control cough and sneezing with elbow or tissue

Stay home if sick and utilize telehealth to contact your doctor

Stay home unless visiting doctor, pharmacy, or grocery store

Don't touch your face

"We know this weekend will be different for most in Louisiana," the governor explained, referencing the usual Easter gatherings that include fellowship, family, and for some - crawfish boils.

"There is no Easter exemption from the Stay At Home order."

"There is no Easter exemption from the 10 person limit - in fact (the state) is asking that you don't gather in groups of 10, at all!"

"The virus is very much in control of our social efforts," the governor said. "We can control how bad this gets."

Confidence continues to grow form the National Weather Center - New Orleans (NWC) that numerous severe thunderstorms will affect south Louisiana on Easter Sunday.

The release did not specify a time.

According to the release, all types of weather are expected including heavy rains, straight line wind, and hail. That weather will be led by some scattered thunderstorms on Saturday.

Governor John Bel Edwards will address the media again on Monday, barring any major weekend concerns.