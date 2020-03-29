The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, spiked to 3,540 positive cases in Louisiana, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
Across the state, the death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 151, up by 14 from the previous day, according to the Department of Health.
In Livingston Parish, the number of positive cases grew to 15, up by three from the previous day. There have been no COVID-19 related deaths among Livingston Parish residents.
The novel coronavirus is continuing to grow outside of Livingston Parish through the rest of the capital region. East Baton Rouge Parish is now reporting 164 positive cases, while Ascension Parish is reporting 139. That’s a combined 43 additional cases in those two parishes from the day before, and both now rank in the top five in most cases per parish in the state.
The Department of Health is reporting that 27,871 tests have now been completed, through either the state lab or commercial labs. That’s up from 25,161 tests on Saturday, 21,359 tests on Friday, and 18,029 tests on Thursday — nearly 10,000 in four days.
There are now 1,127 COVID-19 patients being treated in Louisiana hospitals, including 380 who are on ventilators, according to the Department of Health.
The novel coronavirus is now being reported in all but five of the state’s 64 parishes, according to the Department of Health. Only Concordia, Cameron, St. Helena, Tensas, and West Carroll parishes have yet to confirm a case, though Gov. John Bel Edwards has repeatedly stated the virus is in “every parish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.