The novel coronavirus has now passed 100 cases in Louisiana.
In its latest update at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed there were 103 cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in 10 parishes across the state.
Earlier Sunday, Gov. John Bel Edwards reported the second Louisiana fatality from the coronavirus, which has now reached more than 3,200 cases across the U.S., according to figures by Johns Hopkins University.
The two deceased Louisianans were Orleans Parish residents in their mid to late 50s “with underlying medical conditions,” and both were patients being treated at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.
Edwards stressed the need for every person to take the necessary actions to help reduce the spread of this virus as the number of positive cases continues to rise. Edwards again cited the elderly and those with chronic health conditions as the most vulnerable, though he added that “we all need to act responsibly and look out for ourselves and our neighbors.”
“This is an extremely serious situation that demands all of our attention,” Edwards said.
The coronavirus outbreak has been especially widespread in Louisiana, which ranks in the top 10 in the country for most cases despite being in the bottom half of population size. In less than a week, Louisiana has gone from one case to now 103, though even that number may be low, given the state lab has only completed 284 tests.
As of Sunday’s update, there have been confirmed cases in 10 of the state’s 64 parishes, with the vast majority of those coming in Orleans Parish (75). One of those parishes, St. John the Baptist, which has one case thus far, borders Livingston Parish to the southeast, on the other side of Lake Maurepas.
In an effort to control the spread of the virus, Edwards on Friday issued an order that closed all K-12 public schools statewide and banned all public gatherings of 250 people or more through April 13.
To track updates on the coronavirus in Louisiana, click here. To track updates on a national and global scale, click here.
