Exactly three weeks after Louisiana confirmed its first positive case of the novel coronavirus, the state has exceeded 4,000.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, spiked to 4,025 positive cases in Louisiana and 185 deaths — up by 34 from the previous day — according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
In Livingston Parish, the virus reached 16 positive cases, up by one from the positive day, without any COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Department of Health.
The Department of Health is reporting that 34,033 tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs, have now been completed — a jump of nearly 7,000 in 24 hours. That’s up from 27,871 completed tests on Sunday and 25,161 on Saturday, or a 35-percent increase in the last two days.
There are currently 1,158 COVID-19 patients being treated in Louisiana hospitals, including 385 who are on ventilators, according to the Department of Health.
The novel coronavirus is continuing to spread outside of Livingston Parish through the rest of the capital region. East Baton Rouge Parish is now reporting 188 positive cases, while Ascension Parish is reporting 153. That’s a combined 38 new cases in 24 hours, which has both parishes in the top six in the state in number of cases.
The novel coronavirus is still being reported in all but five of the state’s 64 parishes, according to the Department of Health. Only Concordia, Cameron, St. Helena, Tensas, and West Carroll parishes have yet to confirm a case, though Gov. John Bel Edwards has repeatedly stated the virus is in “every parish.”
The majority of cases remain clustered in the Department of Health’s Region 1 area, which consists of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines parishes. The four-parish area is reporting 2,393 positive cases, or 59 percent of all cases in Louisiana, as well as 127 of the 185 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.