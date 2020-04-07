(Editor's Note: Hospitalization information reported by the Department of Health on Monday, April 6, was incomplete. On Monday, 1,809 hospitalizations were reported but that number should have been 1,981 hospitalizations. The number of patients requiring ventilation on Monday should have been 552, which is lower than what was originally reported. This story reflects the updated numbers.)
The novel coronavirus spiked to 16,284 reported cases in Louisiana and 1,996 hospitalizations, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
That’s a jump of 1,417 reported cases and 15 hospital admissions, according to the Department of Health.
On Tuesday, the statewide reported death toll rose to 582 — an increase of 70 from the previous day and the largest single-day jump in fatalities to date. Approximately 41 of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.
The number of people using ventilators shrank by 33 overnight, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators to 519. However, the Department of Health has not reported whether that decrease is due to people recovering from the disease or dying from it.
Speaking to reporters Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards expressed some optimism that Louisiana may be nearing the beginning stages of “flattening the curve,” saying that the number of hospital admissions and deaths were getting closer to the national average.
While the number of COVID-19 cases statewide continues to rise, the number of those in hospitals rose by a comparatively small margin on Monday, and the number of patients on ventilators actually dropped for the first time since the number was tracked.
Though he said the data points “don’t quite constitute a trend,” Edwards was hopeful that the lower number of hospitalizations and people on ventilators meant Louisiana was starting to flatten the curve.
That does not, however, mean people should relax on the mitigation measures, social distancing, and hygiene techniques.
“While our numbers are still high, we are starting to see real signs that the mitigation measures we put in place are starting to bear real results,” he said. “We’re hopeful we’re seeing the beginning of the flattening of the curve and that these efforts will continue through additional compliance.”
The Department of Health is now reporting 74,655 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The majority of COVID-19 tests (93 percent) are being done in commercial labs, according to the Department of Health’s latest figures.
Edwards is scheduled to address the state during a press conference at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.