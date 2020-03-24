The novel coronavirus has reached 1,388 positive cases in the state, including six in Livingston Parish, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
As of noon on Tuesday, there have been 46 confirmed deaths stemming from the coronavirus, or COVID-19, the Department of Health reported. The virus is now being reported in 43 of the state’s 64 parishes, but Gov. John Bel Edwards has told citizens to believe “it is everywhere” based on its rapid growth in Louisiana.
“It’s in every single parish,” Edwards said in a telecasted roundtable discussion Monday night. “We need to beat this virus, and the only way we can flatten the curve is to listen to the stay at home order.”
To stem the disease’s spread in Louisiana, which Edwards said is experiencing the “fastest growth of any state or country in the world,” the governor issued a “stay at home” order effective through Sunday, April 12.
Earlier Tuesday, Edwards requested a “major disaster declaration” from the federal government, addressing his request to President Donald Trump. The heightened state of emergency would open the door to more federal funding and aid from the U.S. Government, including healthcare supplies.
According to the governor's request, the state has overwhelmed resources for hospitals, emergency managers, and first responders. Leaving these individuals without the necessary equipment for too long could further damage an already embattled state, the governor said.
“I am requesting a Major Disaster Declaration to provide assistance to the State of Louisiana for activities involved in preserving life, health, and safety,” the governor said.
Locally, the coronavirus has now reached a half-dozen positive cases in Livingston Parish after the first confirmed case last Thursday. The second case was reported Saturday, followed by the third Sunday, two more Monday, and one Tuesday.
On Sunday, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks issued a proclamation that “fully supports” the measures taken by Edwards, who has closed all casinos, movie theaters, bars, schools, and “non-essential” businesses across the state, limited public gatherings to 10 people or less, and limited restaurants to take-out and delivery services with no on-site dining.
Outside of Livingston Parish, neighboring East Baton Rouge Parish is now reporting the third-most positive cases in the state with 58. Ascension saw a jump to 36 cases, while St. John the Baptist Parish hit 21 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.