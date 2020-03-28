The novel coronavirus increased by more than 500 positive cases overnight, bringing the total in Louisiana to 3,315 confirmed cases, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
Across the state, the death toll from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, reached 137, up by 18 from the previous day, according to the Department of Health.
In Livingston Parish, the Department of Health is reporting one additional positive case, bringing the local number to 12. There have been no COVID-19 related deaths among Livingston Parish residents.
Though reported growth is coming at a slow rate in Livingston Parish, the novel coronavirus is growing rapidly in the rest of the capital region. East Baton Rouge Parish is now reporting 153 positive cases, while Ascension Parish is reporting 107. That’s a combined 46 additional cases in those two parishes from the day before.
Other neighboring parishes also saw growth of the novel coronavirus. St. John the Baptist Parish reached 54 positive cases, up from 41 the previous day, while Tangipahoa Parish hit 10 positive cases, an increase of three overnight, according to the Department of Health.
There are now 927 COVID-19 patients being treated in Louisiana hospitals, nearly a 20-percent increase from Friday. Of that total, 336 are requiring ventilators.
The Department of Health is reporting that 25,161 tests have now been completed, through either the state lab or commercial labs. That’s up from 21,359 tests on Friday, 18,029 tests on Thursday, and 11,451 tests on Wednesday — an increase of more than 14,000 in four days. On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said that Louisiana ranks top-five nationally in most tests administered per capita, adding that the number of tests will “continue to climb.”
The novel coronavirus is now being reported in 56 of the state’s 64 parishes, according to the Department of Health. Only Tensas, Caldwell, Sabine, Concordia, Cameron, West Carroll, Red River, and St. Helena parishes have yet to confirm a case.
But the lack of confirmed cases in those parishes is due to testing limitations, said Edwards, who continued to urge citizens to adhere to his statewide “stay at home” order in effect through April 12.
“Nobody should think they don’t have… COVID-19 in their parishes,” Edwards said. “I can assure you it’s in every parish, in every community across the state of Louisiana.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.