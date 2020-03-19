The novel coronavirus surged overnight to 347 positive cases in Louisiana, nearly 70 more than the previous afternoon’s figures, the Department of Health has reported.
In the latest figures released Thursday morning, West Baton Rouge, Lafayette, St. James, and Plaquemines parishes are the newest parishes with confirmed cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to the Department of Health’s graphic.
Fatalities from the coronavirus doubled in just over a day, going from four Tuesday afternoon to eight as of Thursday morning, including the first in Jefferson Parish on Wednesday.
There has not been a confirmed case in Livingston Parish, but three neighboring parishes have been affected by the coronavirus: East Baton Rouge, which borders to the west; St. John the Baptist, which borders to the southeast, on the other side of Lake Maurepas; and Ascension Parish, which borders to the southwest.
As of Thursday morning, East Baton Rouge was reporting five positive cases, while there were two in both St. John the Baptist and Ascension parishes, according to the Department of Health. Of the five parishes that border Livingston Parish, only St. Helena and Tangipahoa have yet to report a positive case.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards warned Louisiana residents to prepare for more extreme measures to curb the spread, including “shelter-at-home.” The governor said that the state has roughly two weeks to “flatten the curve” before Louisiana turns into Italy.
In an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday issued a month-long ban of public gatherings of 50 or more people and ordered that all casinos, bars, movie theaters, gyms, and studios be closed.
Additionally, restaurants are closed to on-site dining but may still offer take-out, drive-through and delivery services, and public schools K-12 statewide have been shut down.
These measures are in place until April 13, but the governor has said that plan would be reevaluated seven days prior to that date.
The State Lab has completed 805 tests as of Wednesday afternoon, resulting in a positive rate of 43.1 percent. Louisiana has one of the highest rates of cases in the country on a per-capita basis, officials have said.
