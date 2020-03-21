The novel coronavirus surged to 763 confirmed cases across Louisiana, up nearly 200 cases from the morning’s figures, according to the Louisiana Department of Health’s report Saturday afternoon.
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, has now reached more than half of the state’s 64 parishes, with 35 parishes across the state reporting positive cases. Livingston Parish, which reported its first positive case of the coronavirus Thursday afternoon, has confirmed its second positive case, the Department of Health reported.
Outside of Livingston Parish, neighboring East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes also saw a spike in confirmed cases, reaching 18 and 12, respectively. Tangipahoa Parish, which borders Livingston Parish to the east, increased to three reported cases.
The coronavirus saw a 23-percent jump in reported cases in Louisiana from Saturday morning to Saturday afternoon. In its latest figures, the Department of Health also reported four new deaths, three Orleans Parish residents and one Jefferson Parish resident.
That brings the statewide death toll to 20.
The state lab has completed 1,294 tests, while another 2,008 tests have been completed by commercial labs.
Before Saturday afternoon’s figures were released, Edwards sent out a letter and video message thanking healthcare workers across the state “for their tireless and dedicated work” in helping Louisiana through the COVID-19 crisis.
“We all owe them a great debt of gratitude,” Edwards said. “They are delivering critical care to our people while working very long hours under stressful conditions and making great personal sacrifices, which should not be lost on anyone.
“They are our family, friends, neighbors and community members and without a doubt, they are our heroes.”
Along with thanking healthcare workers, Edwards also released a new PSA intensifying his message asking people “to do their part” in slowing the disease’s spread, which is at nearly half the parishes in the state.
“This virus is spreading rapidly and more of our people are testing positive and dying,” Edwards said. “We need to slow the spread, but the only way we can do that is for everyone to follow the precautions and directives.”
Edwards will be joined by health experts and members of his administration in a live roundtable discussion on Louisiana’s response to the novel coronavirus from 7-8 p.m. on Monday, March 23. It will air on television and radio stations across the state and on multiple digital platforms.
