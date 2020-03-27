The novel coronavirus surged more than 400 positive cases from the day before and now stands at 2,746 across Louisiana, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
The death toll also saw an increase of 36 and now stands at 119 across the state, according to the Department of Health.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has now infected 54 of the state’s 64 parishes, though Gov. John Bel Edwards has repeatedly stated the disease is in “every parish.” The vast majority of cases are clustered in the New Orleans area, with Orleans Parish reporting 1,170 positive cases and Jefferson Parish reporting 548.
Locally, the number of coronavirus cases didn’t move in Livingston Parish, which is currently reporting 11 cases and no deaths.
Just outside of Livingston Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish is reporting 19 new positive cases and now stands at 124, according to the Department of Health. Neighboring Ascension Parish is at 90 cases, while St. John the Baptist is now reporting 41.
Tangipahoa Parish, to the east, remained at seven cases.
According to the Department of Health, there are now 773 COVID-19 patients being treated in Louisiana hospitals, a jump of nearly 100 from one day before. Of that total, 270 patients are on ventilators, or 31 more than the previous day’s numbers.
The Department of Health is reporting that 21,359 tests have now been completed, through either the state lab or commercial labs. That’s up from 18,029 on Thursday and 11,451 the day before.
To stem the disease’s spread in Louisiana, which is reporting the second-highest rate of positive cases per capita in the country, the governor has issued a “stay at home” order effective through Sunday, April 12.
This week, Edwards requested a “major disaster declaration” from the federal government, addressing his request to President Donald Trump. In the request, Edwards said the state has overwhelmed resources for hospitals, emergency managers, and first responders, and leaving these individuals without the necessary equipment for too long could further damage an already embattled state.
Less than 24 hours after Edwards submitted that request, Trump announced that Louisiana had become the fourth state to be approved for a “Major Disaster Declaration.” The move opens the door for millions more in federal funding, and potential access to government stores of healthcare equipment, supplies, and labor.
Speaking to reporters Thursday, Edwards continued to stress the importance of his statewide “stay at home” order and the practice of social distancing.
“Nobody should look at this situation and think this doesn’t involve me or my town or parish,” Edwards said. “I am encouraging everyone… to understand this coronavirus is in your neighborhood. It is spreading through the state. There is no place where it isn’t.”
Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.