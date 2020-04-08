The novel coronavirus reached 17,030 reported cases in Louisiana, but hospitalizations dropped to 1,983, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
That’s an increase of 746 cases overnight — the second day in the last week the number of new cases were less than 1,000 — and a decrease of 16 hospital admissions, according to the Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators also dropped by 29 overnight, bringing the current total to 490. Over the last two days, the number of people using ventilators has decreased by 62 — an 11-percent drop from Monday.
For the second straight day, the Department of Health reported 70 new COVID-19 related deaths, which remains the largest single-day jump in fatalities. The statewide death toll now stands at 652, with 43 of the state’s 64 parishes reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.
The Department of Health is now reporting 81,406 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state leads the nation in testing on a per-capita basis, though he has expressed his desire to see more testing done in Louisiana’s rural communities.
“I don’t say that because we’re satisfied, because we’re not,” he told reporters Tuesday. “We want a lot more testing, in rural areas especially.”
This week, Edwards has expressed optimism that Louisiana may be nearing the beginning stages of “flattening the curve,” saying that the number of hospital admissions, patients on ventilators, and deaths were getting closer to the national average.
He also said he doesn’t expect the state to exceed ventilator capacity in the next “10 to 14 days” — a much brighter estimate than even last week, when there were projections the state would run out in the first week of April.
On Tuesday, Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of health for the Office of Public Health, said one of the main reasons there are fewer people on ventilators is because of the efforts in healthcare “to treat people differently and more effectively.”
Doctors have learned that COVID-19 patients “don’t do as well” if they’re put on ventilators too early, Billioux said, so they’ve adopted other non-invasive methods to treat those patients until a ventilator is required.
Edwards said the mitigation measures in place — such as the “stay at home” order, social distancing practices, and good hygiene — have resulted in a potential “flattening of the curve,” though there is not enough data to determine if that is a trend.
But he warned that the optimism will be short lived if people don’t continue following the measures in place.
“We still know there are a lot of people who aren’t doing as well as they should,” Edwards said. “I’m encouraging them to do better. I want them to understand this is a statewide problem.”
Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m.
