Less than four weeks after the first reported case in the state, Louisiana is now reporting more than 10,000 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, jumped by more than 1,100 reported cases in Louisiana on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 10,297, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

This came one day after the state experienced its largest single-day spike in reported cases to date. On Thursday, the number of positive cases increased by 42 percent and more than 2,700 cases, though officials pointed to a “logjam” in private lab results that may not accurately reflect the growth of the virus.

In the last two days, the coronavirus has jumped by more than 3,800 reported cases and is now being reported in all but three of the state’s 64 parishes.

The death toll across the state from the novel disease has reached 370, up by 60 from the day before. COVID-19 related fatalities are now being reported in 37 parishes.

The Department of Health is reporting 53,645 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The majority of COVID-19 tests (92 percent) are being done in commercial labs, which officials have said is the reason for the “logjam” of results this week.

There are currently 1,707 COVID-19 patients being treated in Louisiana hospitals, or 16.5 percent of all reported cases. Of that total, there are 535 who are on ventilators, or 31 percent of all those hospitalized from the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state is focused on two main variables for modeling healthcare availability, with a third carrying some weight.

The first two — and most important — are the available bed spaces as well as the number of deaths, per day, caused by COVID-19. The third variable is the number of available ventilators, which are important in fighting the pneumonia portion of COVID-19.

This week, the Department of Health added those variables to its website to show the available beds, available Intensive Care beds, and available ventilators per Louisiana Department of Health region.

On Thursday, Edwards officially extended his “stay at home” order through April 30. The order extends the length of time that schools and some businesses are closed and continues limits on the size of gatherings to 10 people or less.

Edwards said his office has seen federal modeling data that shows Louisiana could suffer more than 1,800 deaths from COVID-19 by August.

“It is absolutely critical that each Louisianan take this ‘stay at home’ order seriously,” Edwards said in a statement. “Act as if your life depends on it – because it does.”