The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, reached approximately 19,253 reported cases and 755 deaths in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s an increase of 970 cases overnight and an increase of 53 deaths, according to the Department of Health. The virus is being reported in all but one of the state’s parishes (Tensas Parish), and 48 parishes are reporting at least one fatality.
On Friday, the novel coronavirus reached a reported 2,054 hospital admissions — a jump of 40 from the day before — and 479 COVID-19 patients using ventilators, six more than Thursday. This marks the first increase in ventilator usage in the last three days. Over the previous three days, the number of people on ventilators had decreased by 79, according to the Department of Health.
The Department of Health is now reporting 92,280 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state leads the nation in testing on a per-capita basis, though he has expressed his desire to see more testing done in Louisiana’s rural communities.
The latest update from the Department of Health comes on Good Friday, which initially marked the final days of Edwards’ original “stay at home” order that at first was scheduled to end on April 12, or Easter.
But given the virus’ rapid spread through Louisiana — which has ranked near the top nationally in number of cases on a per-capita basis — forced Edwards to extend the order through April 30.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Edwards encouraged people “to be patient,” practice proper social distancing and hygiene methods, and avoid gathering in large numbers for Easter.
“This is just not the Easter to do it,” Edwards said, “but I encourage those family units that eat together every night to do what you can to preserve as much of your Easter tradition as possible.”
Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 1 p.m.
