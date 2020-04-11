Louisiana modeling data uses three variables to track the spread of the novel coronavirus - deaths, hospitalizations, and those on ventilators.
Cases are tracked as a point of reference - and all 64 parishes are now reporting at least one case of COVID-19.
On Saturday, the Department of Health reported that hospitalizations increased 13 cases overnight, to a total of 2,067 while deaths increased by 51 to 806. At least 49 parishes are reporting at least a single fatality.
Hypertension continues to lead the way as the most common underlying condition at 66.4%, followed by diabetes at 43.52%. The number of African American deaths stayed at 70.48%.
Patients on ventilators have dropped by 9, to 470.
The state has performed roughly 97,000 tests, total, with commercial testing labs leading the way with 91,589 total tests that have been reported to the state. This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state leads the nation in testing on a per-capita basis, though he has expressed his desire to see more testing done in Louisiana’s rural communities.
The governor delivered flatly on Wednesday that Easter weekend "did not come with an exemption to the Stay At Home" order, asking Louisiana residents to visit with their families digitally, and celebrate Easter with those whom they stayed with at home.
The governor said, COVID-19 "is in control."
The best thing for Louisianians to do? Follow the stay at home order, keep distancing socially, and remember the mitigation efforts.
- Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Disinfect common surfaces at home and work
- 10 or less at any public gathering, preferably no gatherings at all
- Stay six feet away from others in public places
- Control cough and sneezing with elbow or tissue
- Stay home if sick and utilize telehealth to contact your doctor
- Stay home unless visiting doctor, pharmacy, or grocery store
- Don't touch your face
"We know this weekend will be different for most in Louisiana," the governor explained, referencing the usual Easter gatherings that include fellowship, family, and for some - crawfish boils.
"There is no Easter exemption from the Stay At Home order."
"There is no Easter exemption from the 10 person limit - in fact (the state) is asking that you don't gather in groups of 10, at all!"
"The virus is very much in control of our social efforts," the governor said. "We can control how bad this gets."
Confidence continues to grow form the National Weather Center - New Orleans (NWC) that numerous severe thunderstorms will affect south Louisiana on Easter Sunday.
The release did not specify a time.
According to the release, all types of weather are expected including heavy rains, straight line wind, and hail. That weather will be led by some scattered thunderstorms on Saturday.
Governor John Bel Edwards will address the media again on Monday, barring any major weekend concerns.
