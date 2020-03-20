The novel coronavirus jumped to 479 positive cases in Louisiana, according to the Department of Health’s latest figures.
Though the state experienced an 18-percent jump in positive cases overnight, there remains only one positive case in Livingston Parish, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Friday morning.
On Thursday, Livingston Parish reported its first case of the coronavirus after a resident tested positive at the University Medical Center in New Orleans, President Layton Ricks confirmed to The News.
Due to privacy laws, Ricks was not told the resident’s name, where the resident lives, the resident’s gender and age, or whether the resident was still in the hospital or back home.
But the fact that a positive case was confirmed in Livingston Parish should make other residents know “that this is real,” Ricks said in a phone call with The News Thursday evening.
“I hope it will make people more aware of the guidelines that have been put in place by the governor,” Ricks said. “Anytime you hear about that first positive [case], it kind of jolts you to know that this is real. Stay home if you can, because we know it’s here.”
Three neighboring parishes have been affected by the coronavirus: East Baton Rouge, which borders to the west; St. John the Baptist, which borders to the southeast, on the other side of Lake Maurepas; and Ascension Parish, which borders to the southwest.
Those three parishes have a combined 13 confirmed cases, including seven in East Baton Rouge.
Of the five parishes that border Livingston Parish, only St. Helena and Tangipahoa have yet to confirm a case, according to the Department of Health.
The virus has spread at a rapid rate in Louisiana, increasing by 365 cases since Monday morning’s figures. The state has experienced nearly a 50-percent jump since Wednesday morning, and the death toll now stands at 10.
This does not include the COVID-19 related death of an out-of-state resident who recently passed at a facility in St. Tammany Parish, according to the Department of Health, whose figures do not include data on out-of-state residents.
Of the 1,047 tests the State Lab has completed, 45.7 percent have resulted in positive cases.
