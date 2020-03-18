Louisiana has reported 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus from Wednesday morning’s figures, bringing the total to 280 statewide, the Department of Health reported Wednesday afternoon.
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, nearly doubled its number of fatalities in one day, going from four to seven deaths on Wednesday, including the first in Jefferson Parish.
The Department of Health didn’t report any new parishes with the coronavirus in its latest figures, which have the virus in 13 of the state’s 64 parishes. However, East Baton Rouge Parish reported its second positive case earlier Wednesday and had three as of the Department of Health’s 5:30 p.m. update.
There has not been a confirmed case in Livingston Parish, but three neighboring parishes have been affected by the coronavirus: East Baton Rouge, which borders to the west; St. John the Baptist, which borders to the southeast, on the other side of Lake Maurepas; and Ascension Parish, which borders to the southwest.
While Ascension Parish remained at one confirmed case, St. John the Baptist Parish reported its second.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards warned Louisiana residents to prepare for more extreme measures to curb the spread, including “shelter-at-home.” The governor said that the state has roughly two weeks to “flatten the curve” before Louisiana turns into Italy.
In an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday issued a month-long ban of public gatherings of 50 or more people and ordered that all casinos, bars, movie theaters, gyms, and studios be closed.
Additionally, restaurants are closed to on-site dining but may still offer take-out, drive-through and delivery services, and public schools K-12 statewide have been shut down.
These measures are in place until April 13, but the governor has said that plan would be reevaluated seven days prior to that date.
The State Lab had completed 703 tests as of Wednesday afternoon, resulting in a positive rate of 39.8 percent. Louisiana has one of the highest rates of cases in the country on a per-capita basis, officials have said.
