The novel coronavirus now stands at 537 positive cases statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) latest figures.
Despite Louisiana seeing a 58-case jump from Friday morning’s figures, there remains only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Livingston Parish, which was reported Thursday afternoon after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus while being treated at the University Medical Center in New Orleans.
Four residents of Catahoula, Orleans, and Jefferson parishes were the latest Louisiana fatalities from the novel coronavirus, the Department of Health earlier Friday.
The deaths of the 38-year-old Catahoula Parish resident, the 77-year-old Jefferson Parish resident, the 49-year-old Orleans Parish resident, and the 72-year-old Orleans Parish resident brought the statewide total to 14.
All had underlying medical conditions, the Department of Health reported.
The state’s total number of fatalities does not include the COVID-19 related death of a Mississippi resident who recently passed this week at a facility in St. Tammany Parish, according to the Department of Health. LDH figures do not include data on out-of-state residents.
Well over half of the state’s confirmed coronavirus cases are in Orleans Parish (326, or 60.7 percent), but the disease has now infected 28 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, including the first in Tangipahoa Parish Friday afternoon.
The virus has rapidly spread in Louisiana ever since the first confirmed case March 9. It has increased by 423 cases since Monday morning’s figures and has more than doubled since Wednesday morning.
Following recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Gov. John Bel Edwards has closed all K-12 schools, bars, casinos, gyms and movie theaters; banned gatherings of 50 or more; limited restaurants to drive-through, delivery, or take-out; and delayed the state’s presidential primary, among a slew of other changes.
This week, he warned that even more “enhanced mitigation measures” may be necessary to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
