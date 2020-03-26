The United States has topped 1,000 reported deaths from the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.
America’s first death was reported less than one month ago on Feb. 29, but the virus has since surged across the country, which has the third-most cases of any country in the world, behind only Italy and China, according to the university’s figures.
In Louisiana, the coronavirus has reached 1,795 and 65 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health. That’s 407 positive cases and 19 deaths from the day before.
The novel coronavirus has now infected 48 of the state’s 64 parishes, with 17 parishes reporting at least one death. Louisiana currently has the third-highest rate of cases per capita in the country, behind New York and New Jersey but in front of Washington state, where the disease was first confirmed in the states.
The Bayou State currently has the eighth-most total cases of COVID-19 in the country, according to running statistics by Johns Hopkins University. However, the seven states ahead (New York, New Jersey, California, Washington, Michigan, Illinois, and Florida) all rank in the top 15 of overall population, while Louisiana sits at No. 25.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards continued to stress the importance of “flattening the curve” to not overwhelm the state’s healthcare facilities and workers. He encouraged people to take mitigation measures “seriously,” saying “they’ll work to the degree that people comply with them.”
“I can assure the public, COVID is present across every single parish across the state,” he said. “This virus has spread across the state of Louisiana. This is real. Our state and everyone in it needs to take it very seriously.”
