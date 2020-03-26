The novel coronavirus jumped up 510 positive cases overnight, bringing the statewide total to 2,305 cases as of Thursday at noon, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The death toll also saw an increase and now stands at 83 across the state, the Department of Health is reporting.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has now infected 53 of the state’s 64 parishes, though Gov. John Bel Edwards has repeatedly stated the disease is in “every parish.” The vast majority of cases are clustered in the New Orleans area, with Orleans Parish reporting 997 positive cases and Jefferson Parish reporting 458.
Locally, the number of coronavirus cases nearly doubled in Livingston Parish and now stands at 11, up from six the day before.
Just outside of Livingston Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish is reporting 30 new positive cases and now stands at 105, according to the Department of Health. Neighboring Ascension Parish jumped to 91 positive cases overnight, while St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa reached 38 and seven cases, respectively.
According to the Department of Health, there are now 676 COVID-19 patients being treated in Louisiana hospitals. Of that total, 239 are on ventilators.
The state also saw a huge jump in reported tests overnight, with 18,029 now completed as of Thursday. That’s a 57-percent jump from the number of reported tests the day before (11,451). On Monday, the Department of Health was reporting 6,000 tests.
To stem the disease’s spread in Louisiana, which Edwards has said is seeing the “fastest growth of any state or country in the world,” the governor issued a “stay at home” order effective through Sunday, April 12.
This week, he requested a “major disaster declaration” from the federal government, addressing his request to President Donald Trump. According to the governor’s request, the state has overwhelmed resources for hospitals, emergency managers, and first responders, and leaving these individuals without the necessary equipment for too long could further damage an already embattled state.
Less than 24 hours after Edwards submitted that request, Trump announced that Louisiana had become the fourth state to be approved for a “Major Disaster Declaration.” The move opens the door for millions more in federal funding, and potential access to government stores of healthcare equipment, supplies, and labor.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
