The novel coronavirus surged overnight to 240 confirmed cases in Louisiana, the Department of Health reported in its Wednesday morning figures.
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, has infected a reported 13 out of 64 parishes in Louisiana, with none yet reported in Livingston Parish, according to the Department of Health.
East Baton Rouge Parish was the latest to have a confirmed case of the coronavirus, but officials believe that will change once more tests are completed. The State Lab has completed 597 tests as of Wednesday morning, resulting in a positive rate of 40 percent. Louisiana has one of the highest rates of cases in the country on a per-capita basis, officials have said.
In an attempt to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday issued a series of measures to further limit the spread in Louisiana.
Along with the month-long ban of public gatherings of 50 or more people, Edwards ordered that all casinos, bars, movie theaters, gyms, and studios be closed through April 13. Additionally, restaurants are closed to on-site dining but may still offer take-out, drive-through and delivery services.
For now, the bans and Edwards’ order to close all K-12 public schools statewide are in place until April 13, but the governor said that plan would be reevaluated seven days prior to that date. Edwards’ latest measures came from a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Locally, there has not been a confirmed case in Livingston Parish, but now three neighboring parishes have been affected by the coronavirus: East Baton Rouge, which borders to the west; St. John the Baptist, which borders to the southeast, on the other side of Lake Maurepas; and Ascension Parish, which borders to the southwest. Those three parishes have reported one case each.
Of the five parishes that border Livingston Parish, only St. Helena and Tangipahoa have yet to confirm a case, according to the Department of Health.
Below is a parish-by-parish breakdown of the coronavirus in Louisiana, based on the latest figures from the Department of Health:
- Orleans Parish - 176
- Jefferson Parish - 37
- St. Tammany Parish - 6
- Caddo Parish - 5
- St. Charles Parish - 3
- Terrebonne Parish - 3
- Lafourche Parish - 3
- St. Bernard Parish - 2
- St. John the Baptist Parish - 1
- Ascension Parish - 1
- Washington Parish - 1
- Bossier Parish - 1
- East Baton Rouge Parish - 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.