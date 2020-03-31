The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, had its largest single-day increase in reported positive cases in Louisiana to date, growing by more than 1,000 positive cases overnight for a total of 5,237 cases, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
In Livingston Parish, the virus reached 23 positive cases, up by seven from the positive day, without any COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Department of Health. Like the state, it was the largest single-day jump in reported cases for Livingston Parish.
The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 239 statewide, an increase of 54 overnight and a near 30-percent jump from the day before. There have so far been no COVID-19 related deaths among Livingston Parish residents, according to the Department of Health.
There are currently 1,355 COVID-19 patients being treated in Louisiana hospitals, an increase of nearly 200 patients in 24 hours. Of those in hospitals, there are 438 who are on ventilators, an 18-percent increase from the day before, according to the Department of Health.
The Department of Health is reporting that 38,967 tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs, have now been completed, an increase of 4,934 in 24 hours. Of the new completed tests, 24 percent were confirmed to be COVID-19 positive.
The majority of cases remain clustered in the Department of Health’s Region 1 area, which consists of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines parishes. The four-parish area is reporting 3,135 positive cases, or 59 percent of all cases in Louisiana, as well as 162 of the 239 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
The novel coronavirus is continuing to spread throughout the capital region. East Baton Rouge Parish is now reporting 228 positive cases — up by 40 from the day before — while Ascension Parish is reporting 163, an increase of 10 in 24 hours.
The novel coronavirus is now being reported in all but four of the state’s 64 parishes, after St. Helena Parish reported its first positive case Tuesday. Only Concordia, Cameron, Tensas, and West Carroll parishes have yet to confirm a case, though Gov. John Bel Edwards has repeatedly stated the virus is in “every parish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.