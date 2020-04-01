The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, jumped nearly 1,200 positive cases in Louisiana overnight, bringing the statewide total to 6,424 cases, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
In the last two days, the novel coronavirus has increased by approximately 2,399 positive cases in the state — a 59-percent increase from the figures on Monday. This is the second straight day the Department of Health is reporting roughly 1,200 new cases.
In Livingston Parish, the number of cases increased by two overnight, bringing the local total to 25 cases out of 139 total tests. Thus far, there has not been a COVID-19 related death among the Livingston Parish residents who have contracted the disease, according to the Department of Health.
The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 273 statewide, an increase of 34 overnight. There have been a reported 88 fatalities from the disease in the last two days, or 47 percent more from the figures on Monday.
There are currently 1,498 COVID-19 patients being treated in Louisiana hospitals, an increase of 143 patients in 24 hours. Of those in hospitals, there are 490 who are on ventilators, an increase of 52 from the day before, according to the Department of Health.
The Department of Health is reporting that 45,776 tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs, have now been completed, an increase of 6,809 in 24 hours.
The novel coronavirus is now being reported in all but four of the state’s 64 parishes, after St. Helena Parish reported its first positive case Tuesday. Only Concordia, Cameron, Tensas, and West Carroll parishes have yet to confirm a case, though Gov. John Bel Edwards has repeatedly stated the virus is in “every parish.”
The majority of cases remain clustered in the Department of Health’s Region 1 area, which consists of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines parishes. The four-parish area is reporting 3,844 positive cases, or 59 percent of all cases in Louisiana, as well as 68 percent of fatalities (186).
