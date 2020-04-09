The novel coronavirus jumped to 18,283 reported cases in Louisiana while hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose to 2,014, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
That’s an increase of more than 1,200 cases overnight and an increase of 31 hospital admissions, according to the Department of Health. The virus is being reported in all but one of the state’s parishes (Tensas Parish), though Gov. John Bel Edwards has repeatedly stated it is in “every parish.”
In Livingston Parish, the number of reported cases surpassed 100 and currently sits at 103, an increase of four from Wednesday, according to the Department of Health. The first confirmed case in Livingston Parish was reported exactly three weeks ago (March 19).
The number of reported COVID-19 patients on ventilators dropped for the third straight day, decreasing by 17 overnight to bring the current total to 473. Over the last three days, the number of people using ventilators has decreased by 79, according to the Department of Health.
This week, Edwards said he doesn’t expect the state to exceed ventilator capacity in the next “10 to 14 days” — a much brighter estimate than even last week, when there were projections the state would run out in the first week of April.
The death toll from COVID-19 reached 702 fatalities, an increase of 50 from Wednesday’s figures. On each of the previous two days, the statewide death toll increased by 70, which remains the largest single-day jump in fatalities in Louisiana to date. Forty-five of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, including one in Livingston Parish.
The Department of Health is now reporting 86,919 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state leads the nation in testing on a per-capita basis, though he has expressed his desire to see more testing done in Louisiana’s rural communities.
