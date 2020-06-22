The novel coronavirus surpassed 50,000 positive cases in Louisiana and 3,000 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Across the state, officials are now reporting a total of 50,239 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 461 overnight off of 7,252 new tests. That equates to a 6-percent rate of positivity, better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
The Department of Health has confirmed 39,792 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, approximately more than 2,775 additional recoveries from last week’s figures. That puts the state at around 10,400 active cases.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 3,004 fatalities on Monday, an increase of 11 from the previous day. The state is also reporting 113 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted 618,064 COVID-19 tests, either through the state lab (31,175) or commercial labs (586,889).
COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a big jump on Monday, increasing by 41 to 630 statewide. Ventilator usage also showed an increase to start the week, growing by eight to 77.
In Livingston Parish, the local case count rose by seven to reach 690 while the death toll increased by one to 36. The parish has reported seven deaths since June 1 and 164 new cases since June 14.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 468 tests from the state lab, one less than Sunday’s figures, and 9,467 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 78.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce Monday whether the state will enter Phase Three of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Edwards is scheduled to address reporters at 2:30 p.m., his office announced Sunday. Phase Two is currently set to expire on Friday, June 26.
