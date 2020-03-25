Louisiana is reporting more than 400 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 1,795 cases, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
While the state jumped up 28 percent from the day before, the case total in Livingston Parish remained at six, according to the Department of Health.
The same can’t be said just outside of Livingston Parish.
Neighboring East Baton Rouge Parish saw an increase to 75 confirmed cases on Wednesday, the fourth-highest total in the state, while Ascension Parish nearly doubled its reported cases in one day to 65. St. John the Baptist Parish, to the southeast, reached 27 cases in the Department of Health’s latest figures, and Tangipahoa Parish to the west is now at five.
The coronavirus has now resulted in 65 deaths statewide, up from 46 the day before. The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total in the capital city to four.
Across the state, the virus has now infected a reported 48 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, with the vast majority of those cases clustered in the New Orleans area. Orleans Parish currently has 827 positive cases, while Jefferson Parish has 359.
To stem the disease’s spread in Louisiana, which Gov. John Bel Edwards said is experiencing the “fastest growth of any state or country in the world,” the governor issued a “stay at home” order effective through Sunday, April 12.
This week, he requested a “major disaster declaration” from the federal government, addressing his request to President Donald Trump. According to the governor’s request, the state has overwhelmed resources for hospitals, emergency managers, and first responders, and leaving these individuals without the necessary equipment for too long could further damage an already embattled state.
Less than 24 hours after Edwards submitted that request, Trump announced that Louisiana had become the fourth state to be approved for a “Major Disaster Declaration.” The move opens the door for millions more in federal funding, and potential access to government stores of healthcare equipment, supplies, and labor.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
