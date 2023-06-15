A tax proposal to fund pay raises for Livingston Parish school employees failed in March, meaning the district, traditionally one of the highest-performing in the state, will remain in the bottom half for employee pay.
The Livingston Parish School Board published a public notice in the Jun 15, 2023 edition wherein the results of the election were ratified. Typically, election results are ratified in a meeting of the governing body - in this case the Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) - however, that is not required by law if the ballot proposal fails.
Unfortunately, the ad states that the results of the election were ratified in the meeting, but there was no new meeting of the EFID since the proposal failed. Both the school board and the News apologize for the error.
The only parish-wide item on the March 25 ballot, more than 17,600 residents — a 20-percent turnout — voted on the proposed one-cent sales tax, which Livingston Parish school leaders said would be used to fund salary and benefits increases for the district’s 3,700 employees.
But the tax narrowly failed in conservative Livingston Parish, with 54 percent voting against and 46 percent voting in favor, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
Officials said the tax would’ve generated around $24 million annually, enough to give school employees a 10-percent boost to their salaries, or at least $2,500. That would’ve pushed the district to the top among local districts for employee pay from its place at the bottom.
