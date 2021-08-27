The Livingston Parish Council will continue the discussion of safety regulations regarding tubing on the Amite River, agreeing to come up with a list of safety measures in an upcoming ordinance meeting.
The conversation about tubing safety has gained much attention over the past summer, with the popular water sports park Tiki Tubing, located in Denham Springs, at the front of the debate.
During Thursday’s zoom meeting, council members heard testimony from family members of the late Keith Hilliard, a Central man who drowned after launching from Tiki Tubing on Father’s Day weekend.
Hilliard was one of two people who drowned on the Amite River this summer. As many as 30 others had to be rescued in separate incidents in July.
No representative from Tiki Tubing spoke during the meeting, and it’s unclear if any were on the zoom call.
Council members also heard from Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, who proposed safety measures he’d like to see put in an ordinance. Those measures include requiring life vests and increasing river patrols and monitoring.
Ricks stressed, however, that he is not interested in shutting down tubing or any other recreational activity on the river.
“This is not about stopping tubing on the waterways at all,” Ricks said. “People come from other parishes and beyond to enjoy our waterways. But this has reached a point where I would like to ask you all to consider and look at some things from a safety standpoint that we can put in place in an ordinance.”
“It’s not about stopping the activity,” Ricks said later, “but about putting some measure in place to stop these tragic things from happening in the future.”
Lisa Hilliard, Keith Hilliard’s wife, agreed with life vests but said there should be more education. She said customers — especially those from outside Livingston Parish who don’t know the river as well as locals — should have more information regarding the river’s possible dangers, such as a guide, posted signs, and an instructional video.
Both victims who drowned in the river this summer lived outside of Livingston Parish.
“I just do not think we were given a fair chance to choose on that day,” she said. “We were brought into this beautiful fun-filled day of a picture. The business has to be accountable with providing the truth to their consumers.”
Kim Hilliard-Bangura, Keith’s twin sister, said she has no desire to see Tiki Tubing closed down but agreed with her sister-in-law there should be more education.
“It does not take much for Tiki Tubing to provide some extra education and then require people to sign,” she said. “The signing of that waiver in such a blind fashion is concerning to me.”
Hilliard-Bangura also took issue with comments on social media claiming that “these people are adults,” saying people should be properly instructed of the river dangers before signing a waiver.
“If you educate them when they come and then they sign, then you’ve done your job,” she said.
During an ordinance meeting before the regular meeting, council member Tracy Girlinghouse said he agreed with most of the suggestions from Keith Hilliard’s family members, saying there should be “a standard for what kind of tube goes on a river… a vest requirement… some kind of mechanism in place so people signing the waiver have an understanding of what they’re signing.”
“Our job is to make sure people are aware of the dangers,” he said, “and if they’re going to do that, we’ve put laws in effect that make it safer. But I don’t think we should just stop [tubing].”
Council members said they would discuss tubing safety further in an ordinance meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. It will be the only item on the agenda.
