After a strange set of events to start 2020, the councilman from District 2 will get his chance to chair the Parish Council.

Garry 'Frog' Talbert, of the Watson area, was unanimously elected as the chairman of the Livingston Parish Council, with Jeff Ard elected vice chair.

Talbert told the News that his focus would be on making meetings more efficient. He said that in order to achieve that end, the council will move through items at a more rapid pace, as well as keeping repeat comments during public hearings to a minimum.

The new chairman also said that, unless there is complete opposition to a new ordinance, introductions will simply be voted upon and the meeting would move on - there will be no ongoing discussion for introductions of new ordinances and items.

Committees will also see a small shakeup, Talbert said, but he wasn't sure of the final makeup for each group just yet. The council has committees for finance, ordinances, and animal control. There is also an appointed group of individuals that make up a master plan committee.

Last year, the council split on electing a chairman which pushed the decision into February. At the time, recently elected member Randy Delatte (District 8) led the discussion against Talbert being the chairman, splitting the vote 4-4 with councilman Shane Mack (District 9) absent.

Eventually, the council agreed to have Mack remain chairman for another year and Talbert to move into the vice chair position for a year.