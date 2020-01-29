A councilman from the Watson area is looking to keep better track of his constituents issues.
And funnel them all through one place.
Last week, Garry 'Frog' Talbert announced on Facebook that he had opened a website for residents of District 2 to drop their questions, requests, and complaints for him to funnel to the appropriate parish offices.
It's a job Talbert already took to task for his constituents, but his new website gives an added bonus - a CRM keeps track of the submissions, giving him more data from which to work. For instance, under the old system of guiding issues to the appropriate, Talbert explained that he might not see a pattern emerge - he was simply trying to get the right people in front of the problem.
Now, if five people in the same subdivision lodge the same complaint over a six week period, he has that data - and, as Talbert explained to the News, knows that there is probably an underlying problem.
Read the Facebook post below:
Government shouldn’t be a nightmare to navigate.
As your councilman, I want to make it as seamless as possible to take care of local issues impacting our community. That’s why today I’m launching a new “Constituent Portal” on GarryTalbert.com.
You can submit issues, complaints, and send messages directly to me. I will reach out to you if more information is needed and make sure your issue is sent to the appropriate parish department for resolution.
Share this new tool with your friends and let me know what you think in the comments!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.