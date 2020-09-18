Counselors were available Friday and will remain available for Livingston Parish students and faculty members mourning the recent passing of a “very special young man,” Superintendent Joe Murphy announced.

Remy Hidalgo, a junior football player at Denham Springs High School, died early Friday morning in a New Orleans hospital. His passing came less than three days after he suffered a heat stroke at practice.

“I know everyone is struggling with the loss of this very special young man,” Murphy said in a video uploaded to the school system’s Youtube page. “School counselors will be available [Friday] and in the coming days at Denham Springs High School as well as other schools in our district to assist students and faculty who may need help.

“District leaders will also be on campus today to provide assistance. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family and friends and to the community who loved him.”

News of Hidalgo’s passing quickly spread across social media after his mother, Ashley Roberson, shared the devastating news on her personal Facebook page. In her post, which has been shared nearly 9,000 times, Roberson called Hidalgo “the best son, brother, grandson, and friend,” adding “I wish I could take your place.”

“I love you more than a human could love another human,” part of her post read. “I love you to heaven and back my sweet angel.”

Hidalgo was taken to a local emergency room after collapsing near the end of practice on Tuesday. The next day, he was stabilized and airlifted to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, where he was placed on an ECMO machine to give his body time to rest and recirculate blood.

Friends and family members showered Hidalgo with an outpouring of support since Tuesday, organizing blood drives, creating a GoFundMe page for the family, and sending words of encouragement via social media.

Among the well-wishers was LSU football coach Ed Orgeron, who said he was sending his thoughts and prayers to Hidalgo and encouraged him to “fight like a Tiger.”

The community held a candlelight vigil for him Wednesday evening at Yellow Jacket Stadium, one that drew not only people from the Denham Springs community but also players and parents from Walker, Watson, Central, and Zachary.

Some who attended the vigil described Hidalgo as a “teddy bear,” saying no one ever had anything negative to say about him.

Tragically, prayer requests for Hidalgo’s recovery turned into prayer requests for his family and his community once it was confirmed he had passed. Denham Springs High School asked people to keep Hidalgo’s family in their thoughts and prayers as the “Denham Springs Family grieves the loss of one of our Yellow Jacket brothers.”

“Rest In Peace, Remy,” read a post on Denham Springs High School’s official Facebook page. “Our hearts are with you.”

Below is a transcript of Murphy's video message announcing Hidalgo's passing.

"Hello, I'm Livingston Parish schools Superintendent Joe Murphy. I came to you today with a very heavy heart.

"Early this morning, Livingston Parish Public Schools received news that Denham Springs High School junior Remy Hidalgo passed away. He was in the care of the New Orleans Children’s Hospital following an incident at football practice early this week.

"I know everyone is struggling with the loss of this very special young man. School counselors will be available today and in the coming days at Denham Springs High School as well as other schools in our district to assist students and faculty who may need help. District leaders will also be on campus today to provide assistance.

"Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family and friends and to the community who loved him.

"We will give an update on our district at a later time, as today our focus is on the loss of this very special young man.

"Thank you, and may God bless."