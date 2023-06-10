Scott M. Perrilloux reports the following individuals appeared in court on April 24 of 2023 before the Honorable William S. Dykes and pleaded either guilty, no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences.
Bradley Pavlicek, 44, of Denham Springs, LA pleaded no contest to two counts of the felony charge of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to serve 20 years with the Department of Corrections, with all but 12 years suspended, and serve three years of probation upon release.
Albert Rodriguez, Jr., 55, of Springfield, LA pleaded no contest to the felony charge of theft in excess of $1000, but less than $5000. He was sentenced to serve five years with the Department of Corrections, which was suspended, and serve three years of probation. He also must pay cost and fees, pay $10000 in restitution and submit to random drug screening. He is scheduled to appear for monitoring on Aug. 21 of this year.
Wayne Thompson, 44, of Springfield, LA pleaded guilty to the felony charges of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II- hydrocodone, possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II- amphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II- methylphenidate hydrochloride and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to serve eight years with the Department of Corrections.
