The number of reported coronavirus cases in Louisiana inched closer to 30,000 as the number of reported COVID-19 related deaths surpassed 2,000, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
On Tuesday, the statewide case count of the novel coronavirus reached 29,996, an increase of 323 from the previous day. There are now 20,316 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, an increase of 3,013 from last week’s figures.
The Department of Health is reporting 51 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,042 with all but eight of the state’s 64 parishes reporting at least one COVID-19 related death. The Department of Health is also reporting 73 “probable” deaths.
According to health officials, there are now 1,512 hospitalizations from COVID-19, an increase of 10 from the previous day and the first increase in hospitalizations in the last four days. However, the Department of Health also reported 194 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, which is a drop of 26 in the last 24 hours after two straight days of increases.
There have now been 188,231 completed tests, either through the state lab (8,616) or commercial labs (179,615).
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, which will now run until Friday, May 15.
In order to move in Phase 1 of reopening the economy, Edwards said Louisiana would have to see a “downward trend” in three factors over a two-week period: people showing COVID-19 symptoms, the number of new COVID-19 cases, and the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Starting this week, the governor will hold three COVID-19 press briefings a week at the Louisiana State Capitol. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Edwards has spoken to the media five times a week.
Edwards is next scheduled to address the media on Wednesday, May 6.
