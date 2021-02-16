Officials will not update the state’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday, Feb. 16, in observance of Thanksgiving, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The dashboard and other reports will be updated on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
“LDH will not report on 2/16/21 in observance of Mardi Gras,” read a statement from the Department of Health.
The Department of Health updates its COVID-19 dashboard six days a week at noon, with Saturday being the only off day.
In the most recent report on Monday, Louisiana was reporting:
-- 363,469 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 56,925 “probable” cases
-- 8,691 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 634 “probable” deaths
-- 5,705,234 total COVID-19 tests
-- 380,673 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 782,992 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 254,956 series completed
As of Monday in Livingston Parish, there have been 9,021 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 2,903 “probable” cases; 153 COVID-19 related deaths; 18 “probable” deaths; and 109,518 total tests.
Louisiana is currently in a modified Phase Two order, which is set to expire on Wednesday, March 3.
