Officials will not update the state’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The dashboard and other reports will be updated on Thursday, Nov. 12.
“In observance of Veterans Day, the Louisiana Department of Health will not update its COVID-19 dashboard or other data reporting... Wednesday, November 11,” the Department of Health said in a statement.
The state agency also announced holidays it will pause COVID-19 reporting on: Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 26), Christmas Day (Friday, Dec. 25), and New Year’s Day (Friday, Jan. 1).
The Department of Health updates its COVID-19 dashboard six days a week at noon, with Saturday being the only off day.
As of Tuesday, the state was reporting 189,682 COVID-19 cases; 5,829 COVID-19 deaths; and 2,919,903 COVID-19 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 5,020 “probable” cases and 229 “probable” deaths.
The state was also reporting 684 COVID-19 hospitalizations — the most since Sept. 10 following an increase of 62 in two days — and 71 patients on ventilators.
In Livingston Parish, there have been 4,402 cases of the novel coronavirus; 48,646 COVID-19 tests; and 82 COVID-19 related deaths.
