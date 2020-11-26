Officials will not update the state’s COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday, Nov. 26, in observance of Thanksgiving, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The dashboard and other reports will be updated on Friday, Nov. 27.
“In observance of Thanksgiving, LDH will not be updating the dashboard on Thursday, November 26th,” a statement read. “We will resume normal updates on Friday.”
Earlier this month, the state agency announced other holidays it will pause COVID-19 reporting on: Christmas Day (Friday, Dec. 25) and New Year’s Day (Friday, Jan. 1).
The Department of Health updates its COVID-19 dashboard six days a week at noon, with Saturday being the only off day.
In the most recent report on Wednesday, Louisiana was reporting:
-- 214,237 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,401 “probable” cases
-- 6,097 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 253 “probable” deaths
-- 3,397,674 total COVID-19 tests
-- 192,488 “presumed” recoveries
-- 1,077 COVID-19 hospitalizations
-- 116 patients on ventilators
As of Wednesday in Livingston Parish, there have been 5,159 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 614 “probable” cases; 86 COVID-19 related deaths; three “probable deaths; and 61,811 total tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.