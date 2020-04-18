The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and patients on ventilators dropped overnight according to the Louisiana Department of Health, which is now reporting more than 23,580 positive cases in the state.
The number of reported hospitalizations hit 1,761 on Saturday, a drop of 107 from the previous day, while the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators reached 347, a decrease of 17 in one day. The drop in number of patients was pronounced between Friday and Saturday, while over the last two days, the numbers of hospital admissions and patients on ventilators have dropped by 153 and 50, respectively.
The statewide case count of the novel coronavirus increased by 462 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 23,118, according to the Department of Health. That's 124 fewer new reports, as opposed so the Thursday to Friday jump.
In the last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards has said the state is starting to see a “flattening of the curve” in regards to the number of new cases, which have increased by less than 600 a day for six straight days after nearly a week of daily increases reaching as much as 2,000.
The reported statewide death toll rose to 1,267, an increase of 54 from the day before and a jump of 383 over the last five days. Fifty-two out of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, including seven in Livingston Parish.
The state has now completed almost 138,000 tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of tests (95 percent) have been conducted in commercial labs, according to the Department of Health. Louisiana ranks near the stop nationally in numbers of tests per capita.
The governor Friday re-iterated the mantra he's been espousing for roughly two weeks now regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Gov. John Bel Edwards told a crowd at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center that the state was moving on the right path toward Apr. 30 and the phased re-opening of the economy. New cases continued to slow as hospitalizations and patients on ventilators were declining.
But, the governor warned, that trend had to continue as the state barreled toward the month of May. The governor reminded citizens of social distancing measures, mitigation efforts, and the 'Stay at Home' order that is in place until the end of April.
- Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Disinfect common surfaces at home and work
- 10 or less at any public gathering, preferably no gatherings at all
- Stay six feet away from others in public places
- Control cough and sneezing with elbow or tissue
- Stay home if sick and utilize telehealth to contact your doctor
- Stay home unless visiting doctor, pharmacy, or grocery store
Edwards said that the efforts he has made in the Bayou State are not political, but follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the federal government. According to the governor, he has had consistent contact with both President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence - both of whom have supported the state's response to the virus.
