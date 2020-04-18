Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Storms may produce some hail. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Storms may produce some hail. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.