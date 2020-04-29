The number of reported COVID-19 deaths exceeded 1,800 on Wednesday while the number of hospital admissions dropped for the third straight day, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Department of Health reported 44 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,802. There have been 105 fatalities reported over the last two days, and all but 10 of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.
Additionally, the Department of Health is reporting 43 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 1,629 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a decrease of 37 from the previous day and 72 over the previous three days. For the second straight day, the Department of Health is reporting 244 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
The overall case count rose to 27,660 across the state, an increase of 374 from the previous day and significantly higher than Tuesday’s increase (218). There are 17,303 “presumed” recoveries from the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
There have now been 156,568 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of those tests (95 percent) have been completed through commercial labs, according to the Department of Health.
On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss Louisiana’s ongoing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Edwards was one of a handful of governors granted a one-on-one meeting with the president.
This week, Edwards officially announced an extension to Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, which will now run through Friday, May 15.
While the state has recently seen positive, improving trends statewide regarding new case growth and new hospitalizations, new cases and hospitalizations continue to increase or plateau in several regions across the state, specifically the Baton Rouge and Monroe regions, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Under the extended order, which will be issued on Friday, May 1, businesses that previously were directed to be closed will remain closed, including salons, barber shops, bars, and casinos, among other things.
Businesses that are deemed essential under the third phase of federal CISA guidance may still be open. Non-essential retail businesses in Louisiana continue to be able to open with fewer than 10 people total inside.
In a press release, Edwards said he looks forward to having a “substantive conversation” with the president about Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak as well as the state’s plans to reopen additional businesses next month and the ongoing need to increase testing capacity to 200,000 tests a month beginning in May.
“I am appreciative of the President’s attention to Louisiana and his support for our people during this difficult time for our state,” Edwards said in his statement. “Brighter days are ahead for Louisiana and by working together with our federal partners, I know we will get through this.”
