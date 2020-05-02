The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and patients on ventilators saw big drops Saturday as the statewide case count surpassed 29,000, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
On Saturday, the Department of Health reported 1,545 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a drop of 62 from the previous day. The Department of Health also reported 208 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, a drop of 22 in the last 24 hours.
The overall case count rose to 29,140 across the state, an increase of 429 from the previous day. There are 17,303 “presumed” recoveries from the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
On Saturday, the Department of Health reported 23 new COVID-19 related fatalities, less than half of what was reported on average over the previous four days (57.5, 250 total deaths). The statewide death toll now stands at 1,950, with all but nine of the state’s 64 parishes reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.
There have now been 167,757 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of those tests (95 percent) have been completed through commercial labs, according to the Department of Health.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, which will now run until Friday, May 15. Friday, May 1, would’ve marked the end of the order had Edwards not extended.
In order to move in Phase 1 of reopening the economy, Edwards said Louisiana would have to see a “downward trend” in three factors over a two-week period: people showing COVID-19 symptoms, the number of new COVID-19 cases, and the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Edwards said, “You never want to fight and bleed for the same terrain twice.”
“When you make progress, you don’t want to give it up, which is the reason we chose to follow these guidelines,” Edwards said. “We didn’t meet the criteria, so we needed to stay where we are to make sure those three things are moving in the right direction before we proceed to Phase 1.”
