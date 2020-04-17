The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and patients on ventilators dropped significantly overnight according to the Louisiana Department of Health, which is now reporting more than 23,000 positive cases in the state.
The number of reported hospitalizations hit 1,868 on Friday, a drop of 46 from the previous day, while the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators reached 363, a decrease of 33 in one day. Over the last two days, the numbers of hospital admissions and patients on ventilators have dropped by 75 and 62, respectively.
The statewide case count of the novel coronavirus increased by 586 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 23,118, according to the Department of Health.
In the last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards has said the state is starting to see a “flattening of the curve” in regards to the number of new cases, which have increased by less than 600 a day for six straight days after nearly a week of daily increases reaching as much as 2,000.
The reported statewide death toll rose to 1,213, an increase of 57 from the day before and a jump of 329 over the last four days. Fifty-two out of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, including seven in Livingston Parish.
The state has now completed 131,987 tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of tests (95 percent) have been conducted in commercial labs, according to the Department of Health. Louisiana ranks near the stop nationally in numbers of tests per capita.
Edwards is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, which has been converted into a personal protective equipment (PPE) production facility.
