On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards explained to Louisiana citizens that the state's modeling for the novel coronavirus' spread was based on three factors.

Deaths.

Beds.

Ventilators.

Number of new cases are important, the governor explained, because they do show the spread of the coronavirus through certain areas.

However, with testing only being done on those who are showing symptoms, and testing reports being upwards of seven days behind, those numbers don't factor into the immediate modeling.

Many carriers of the virus are asymptomatic, as well.

At his April 3 media briefing, the governor and Louisiana Department of Health officials gave a breakdown of the current modeling being done by the state to show what the picture looks like for the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana in the coming months.

The model displayed four curves:

No mitigation efforts Effective social distancing Strict stay at home order Where Louisiana is, currently

Where Louisiana is, currently, rests just in between 'No mitigation efforts' and 'Effective social distancing.' That sets the state on track for roughly 2,500 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, per day, in Region 1 (New Orleans) sometime around May 15, Department of Health officials said.

Region 1 was used due to the maturity of their data when compared to other regions. The governor said that the models show some "glimmers" of hope in other areas, as well, based on social distancing and flattening the curve.

According to the modeling, the number of hospitalizations per curve in Region 1 was:

No mitigation efforts - 3,500 hospitalizations, per day, peaking by early May Effective social distancing - 1,500 hospitalizations, per day, peaking by mid-May Strict stay-at-home policy - 500 hospitalizations, per day, peaking in July

The models showed that those peaks would be reached at those times, and then the number of hospitalizations would decline.

The modeling did not predict deaths during those times, although Louisiana remains one of the highest states, per capita, for death rates. According to the governor, that could be attributed to the overwhelming cases of underlying conditions that include high blood pressure, heart disease, and kidney disease.

According to Department of Health officials, beds and ventilators in the New Orleans area are still expected to be overwhelmed sometime next week. The governor said that the dates given Thursday were Apr. 7 for ventilators and Apr. 10 for beds.

That includes the 1,000 beds that will be set up at the New Orleans Convention Center.

Not only would overwhelming the healthcare infrastructure in Region 1 put the state in a difficult position, having to turn away those who need care, but it would also cause a fallout effect on other regions in Louisiana. Baton Rouge continues to trend upward in cases, and Ward 2 Marshal Joe Shumate said the system already appeared "stressed."

Shumate was recently admitted, and released, from the hospital due to COVID-19.

The timeline continues to shift because the models are still predicting that those who are sick are still infecting upwards of two people. Under the "No mitigation" curve, that number was closer to 2.5. Those potential patients would have a 14-day incubation period, plus a testing period, before they would be admitted into the hospital.

For instance - Shumate was originally in New Orleans in March for the Marshal's convention for a week. He began to feel sick Tuesday of the next week, and did not receive his results for almost seven days. All told, he self-quarantined after feeling sick for 11 days and lost over 15 pounds.

When asked during the press conference, the governor responded that the modeling results are still "very grim."

"We are going to get through this," Gov. Edwards said, "but it's going to get worse before it gets better.

"(Louisiana) is not consigned to a future that it has no control over."

The governor reiterated that the situation will get as worse as Louisiana residents allow it to, continuing to implore individuals to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts - and to follow the stay at home order.

Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds

Disinfect common surfaces at home and work

10 or less at any public gathering, preferably no gatherings at all

Stay six feet away from others in public places

Control cough and sneezing with elbow or tissue

Stay home if sick and utilize telehealth to contact your doctor

Stay home unless visiting doctor, pharmacy, or grocery store

"Where we are is between the worst-case scenario, and the best cast scenario," the governor said. "The better we do, the less people will die - it's really that simple."

Gov. Edwards said that federal modeling was based on the assumption of social distancing and mitigation going through at least May, but added that an extension of any mandate - social distancing, mitigation, and stay at home - would be a bridge that was crossed later.

The governor said the state is currently focused on surging healthcare capacity so it is not overwhelmed.