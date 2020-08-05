Louisiana has surpassed 125,000 total cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The state is also reporting nearly 90,000 recoveries.

On Wednesday, health officials added 1,482 cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the total to 125,943. This came one day after the state added 3,600 cases to the overall count, though nearly half (1,741) were backlogged as far back as May 28.

According to the Department of Health, 93 percent of Wednesday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 29 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 29 and Aug. 5.

The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 14,837 over the last week to bring the total to 89,083. That puts the state at about 36,860 active cases, down by 1,667 from this time last week.

Health officials confirmed 41 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,937. The state is also reporting 118 “probable” deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped again on Wednesday, falling by 16 overnight to reach 1,471 statewide. Over the last three days, hospitalizations have decreased by 63.

Patients on ventilators also decreased, falling by 17 to 223 statewide.

According to officials, Louisiana state has conducted approximately 1,469,867 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 20,010 tests, which puts Wednesday’s rate of positivity at 7.4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.

On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he was extending Phase Two of reopening the state for an additional 21 days, marking the third time he has extended the order.

While health experts are seeing early signs that Louisiana is moving in the right direction regarding reported COVID-like symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations, Edwards said it is too early to determine if Louisiana has successfully flattened the curve.

Along with other Phase Two restrictions, the governor’s statewide mask mandate, closure of bars to on-site consumption, and 50-person limit of social gatherings will remain in effect.

Once Edwards signs the newest order, the earliest the state can order Phase Three would be Aug. 28.