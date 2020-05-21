(The Center Square) – Even as much of the country eases restrictions and slowly begins to reopen state economies, new jobless claims continued their COVID-19 spike last week, increasing the total number of those filing for unemployment benefits to nearly 39 million since mid-March.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, an additional 2.44 million workers filed for benefits in the week ending May 16. That's down 249,000 from the revised number of claims filed in the week ending May 9.
The total number of jobless claims filed in the nine weeks since states began stay-at-home orders that temporarily closed businesses deemed nonessential now tops 38 million.
California again led all states in the number of new claims filed last week, with 246,115. New York saw the second highest number of new claims with 226,521, followed by Florida with 223,927.
The number of claims has been so massive that nine state unemployment trust funds have already applied to borrow money from the U.S. Treasury to backfill their unemployment funds.
The states with the highest real-time unemployment rates as of May 9, according to a 50economy.org analysis, are Kentucky (42.9%), Georgia (40.3%), Hawaii (35.8%), Louisiana (34.8%), Connecticut (34.7%), Nevada (34.2%), Washington (33.8%) and Pennsylvania (33.6%), which each have more than one in three workers unemployed.
The restaurant, hotel and entertainment industries have been hit particularly hard.
Louisiana’s unemployment insurance fund contains about $840 million, enough to maintain the current unprecedented rate of spending for about 16 weeks, officials said May 14.
At the same time, officials acknowledged that any number of variables, including another federal infusion of federal dollars and the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, could affect that calculation.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission paid 103,000 people $153 million in unemployment benefits last year, LWC Executive Director Ava Dejoie said. Since March 21, the LWC has paid 400,000 people about $1.4 billion, including $323 million in state dollars, she said.
The federal government has sent money to states to enhance unemployment benefits in hopes of stimulating the economy and providing pandemic-related assistance to workers who might not otherwise be eligible. But the state’s fund still covers standard unemployment benefits to workers whose employers have paid into the system.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 40,268 Louisiana residents filed new unemployment claims last week, compared to 50,941 the previous week. In a typical week, the number is less than 2,000. About 325,000 people currently are receiving benefits.
As of the week ending May 9, Livingston Parish recorded 17,571 unemployment claims, second in the capital region behind East Baton Rouge. All told, the BR metro area is estimated to have over 108,000 unemployed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.