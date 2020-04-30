Shortly before 12:00 pm on April 26, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 22 west of LA Hwy 1039 (Bear Island Rd.) in Livingston Parish.
The crash ultimately resulted in the death of 65-year-old Richard Scott of Covington.
The preliminary investigation revealed the crash occurred as Scott was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 22 on a 2003 Harley Davidson Fat Boy. For reasons still under investigation, Scott failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the roadway to the right. After exiting the roadway, the Harley Davidson struck a ditch, which resulted in Scott being ejected from the motorcycle.
Despite the fact he was wearing a DOT approved helmet, Scott sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.
He was transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment. On April 29, 2020, Troop A was notified Scott succumbed to his injuries.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was obtained from Scott for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
