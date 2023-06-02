Editor's note: This story will be updated as more details are released.

At approximately 4 p.m. Friday, June 2nd, Corporal Shawn Kelly succumbed to the injuries sustained from multiple gun shot wounds he received May 11th while responding to a disturbance in Denham Springs.

He was surrounded by his family, friends, and members of the Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD).

Scheduled reports from DSPD and family said that Kelly had remained in critical condition consistently since the incident. Kelly was responding to a disturbance in the Spring Park Plaza when a suspect shot and struck him "multiple times," Chief Rodney Walker said earlier that day.

"On May 11th, 2023, evil and tragedy struck our community and because of it, we will forever be changed," Chief Walker said in a statement released after Kelly's passing. "Cpl. Shawn Kelly was a great public servant, a great father, grandfather, husband and just a great human being.

"He was was one of the finest men I’ve ever known. The Denham Springs and Livingston Parish communities have truly lost one of its finest. On behalf of Cpl. Kelly’s family and his DSPD family, we thank you for your continued love, support and prayers during this difficult and tragic time."

DSPD officer Sgt. Scott Sterling asked for privacy for the family and announced that more details will be released in the coming days on funeral arrangements and a procession when 'details were available.'

New details on the incident emerged around May 17th to shed more light on the events surrounding the shooting. Kelly, a 26-year law enforcement veteran, was hospitalized and remained in critical condition for several weeks after being shot while responding to a disturbance in the Spring Park Plaza on May 11th.

Authorities have said 30-year-old Justin Roberts, of Denham Springs, shot Kelly multiple times before fleeing the scene. A Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy later shot Roberts, who died hours after from the injuries.

Since the incident involved both the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Denham Springs Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was asked to lead the investigation, which they revealed in a report this week.

The report starts at 3:45 p.m. Thursday — roughly 45 minutes before the first shooting — and goes through the shooter’s apprehension around 4:30 p.m. In addition to providing new information about the two shootings, the report also details other incidents pointing to Roberts, though he is not mentioned by name in those incidents.

According to the report, homicide detectives conducted interviews “with all of the involved officers and deputies.” That information, detectives said, “was consistent” with the video-surveillance footage and the evidence at both crime scenes.

In its conclusion, the EBRSO report supported the actions taken by local authorities.

“EBRSO's review supports the actions taken by both the DSPD Officers and LPSO Deputy,” the report stated.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said “all investigative materials” will be released to both agencies as well as the Livingston Parish District Attorney’s office “for any further review or release of information.”