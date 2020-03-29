Shortly before 12:00 pm on Mar. 29, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 16 north of LA Hwy 1032 (4-H Club Rd.) in Livingston Parish. The crash took the life of 20-year-old Daylin Alaniz of Zachary.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Alaniz and her passenger were traveling southbound on LA Hwy 16 in a 2012 Ford Mustang. For reasons still under investigation, the Mustang ran off the roadway to the left and struck a utility pole. After striking the utility pole, the vehicle then struck a tree bordering the roadway and became engulfed in flames.
Due to the severity of the fire, seatbelt usage is unknown at this time. Alaniz suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Impairment is unknown at this time, but an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office. This crash remains under investigation.
