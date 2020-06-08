Cristobal weakened to a tropical depression Monday morning and is now well inland over northeastern Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.
At 10 a.m., it was located about 155 miles south of Little Rock, Arkansas, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving northeast at 15 mph. Heavy rainfall is expected to spread northward during the next two days.
The National Hurricane Center expects Cristobal to turn toward the north Monday night, followed by “a faster north-northeast motion” Tuesday and Wednesday. The center of Cristobal should move through northeastern Louisiana Monday, through Arkansas and eastern Missouri Monday night and Tuesday, and reach Wisconsin and the western Great Lakes by Wednesday.
All tropical storm warnings and storm surge warnings have been discontinued. A flood watch is still in effect through Tuesday morning.
Cristobal made landfall Sunday night and continued to track across Louisiana, turning east of the Baton Rouge metro region.
