MINDEN, LA — Cultivation Media Group, a business and personal leadership development company has announced the launch of a new 12-week course, Step Into Purpose.
Every year, millions of people set off on a journey known as life’s purpose. And although there is a virtual sea of podcasts, online courses, and books, very few have practical steps to achieve that goal.
Enter: Step Into Purpose.
This 12-part digital series led by business owners, inspirational leaders and published authors Tom Hammel, David Specht, and Dave Ross provides real world, down-to-earth lessons.
Their course features chapters from entrepreneurs who have done the work to build their own success stories and learn from life’s greatest teacher: Failure. They will give you practical advice on facing fears, uncovering purpose, and imagining what is possible along the journey to embrace what makes everyone unique.
“I grew up in a rough part of California where I had to learn how to talk to people in order to survive,” said Tom. “After 20 years of leading people, I realized there's not a lot of self-leadership and we've got work to do to awaken the possibility within others that they may not even be aware of.”
These leadership experts share their hard earned lessons to change a business, health, or marriage with lessons that help students build the habits necessary to step into their purpose.
“Leadership is more than a job for me, it’s a way of life,” said David. “I have spent my career leading organizations of many types and sizes. And, after discovering my ‘why’, I rediscovered my fire to help people find their own ‘why.’”
They invite students to lean into their knowledge and learn from their past experiences to imagine the unimaginable, see something new, and help achieve what their students thought was impossible.
“Whether it's big dreams or small goals, something in the distant future or that needs to be accomplished today, this video unit series is designed to help you achieve,” said Dave. “I’ve spent my life helping people understand their potential and now I want to help you do that too.”
Putting in the work to step into purpose is hard. It requires a lot of introspection and self-honesty. It’s difficult to find motivation, keep momentum going and establish the necessary habits to effect change.
That is when you need a coach...or 3.
“We invite you to lean into our hard-won lessons and find your purpose to change not only your life, but the lives of others around you,” Tom exclaimed. “Don’t wait any more, let Step Into Purpose awaken your dreams and find your reason for being...Because the whole world is waiting for you.”
Find more information at: https://www.ourcultivatedlives.com/stepintopurpose
