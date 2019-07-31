WALKER -- An emergency repair has been declared on Cane Market Road, and the goal is to have the road repaired by the time Livingston Parish schools begin the 2019-20 school year, according to Sen. Dale Erdey.
Cane Market Road, also La. Hwy. 1024, was shut down in both directions Saturday morning after a culvert collapsed just west of Spring Lake Subdivision, about a half-mile past the La. Hwy. 447 intersection.
In a phone call with The News on Wednesday, Erdey said he asked Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), to declare the project an “emergency repair” since Cane Market Road is a “heavily-traveled” area.
Erdey said the goal is to have road work completed by Friday, Aug. 9 — the day Livingston Parish students return to school — though it could possibly extend into the weekend.
“We first thought about putting in temporary culverts, but with the location of the permanent culverts, DOTD decided to get the job done and put it back in normal traffic patterns,” said Erdey, R-Livingston.
Erdey said the replacement culverts have been located and that DOTD has hired Barriere Construction for the project. The culverts are scheduled to be delivered Friday, with work set to start that same day.
“They understand school starts, and they’re gonna do their best to get it done by then,” Erdey said. “We just hope we can have good weather and get this thing done and back running.”
Cane Market Road will remain closed in both directions while work is being done, Erdey said. On Saturday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office listed detours as La. Hwy. 447, Perkins Road or Percy.
