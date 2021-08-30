Local leaders said Livingston Parish will be under a curfew for the second straight day as the parish continues its response to Hurricane Ida, which ripped through the area late Sunday and into the early morning hours Monday.
A curfew will go in effect at 6 p.m. Monday and last until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The announcement was made jointly by Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Conditions will be evaluated to determine if it can be lifted or extended.
"Only those needing to travel to and from work and emergency personnel should be on the roads during the curfew," the statement said. "We apologize for any inconvenience, but residents’ safety and the safety of our first responders is of the upmost importance."
As of 3:30 p.m., Entergy and DEMCO were reporting nearly a combined 50,000 outages in Livingston Parish. Cell service has also been a problem for many across the parish, leaving people unable to call for help and connect with loved ones.
The Sheriff's Office shared a message from Ricks earlier Monday, asking people for patience as first responders work to clear roads and restore power.
"Please let everyone know that I want our citizens to please be patient, stay off the roads if at all possible," Ricks said. "We will get all the roads cleared as soon as possible. The power companies and all emergency personnel and first responders are working as fast as they safely can. We will get through this."
In a separate announcement, Ricks said Livingston Parish government offices will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 31, due to the widespread destruction and power outages caused by Hurricane Ida.
Ricks said he will continue to monitor the situation to make any further office closure decisions.
