A curfew that local leaders implemented ahead of a rare winter storm that slammed the region on Monday has been lifted, according to a statement from the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The dusk-to-dawn curfew was set by Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard and LOHSEP.
As of Tuesday morning, it is no longer in effect.
Despite lifting the curfew, local officials are urging people to be cautious when traveling. Many roadways and bridges remain closed in the parish due to downed power lines, poles, and trees.
That damage still has more than 13,000 DEMCO and Entergy customers in Livingston Parish without power.
“Though the curfew is no longer in effect, our Livingston Parish leaders continue to be concerned about current conditions on our roadways – and weather conditions expected overnight,” read a statement. “We ask that everyone continue to limit their travel and to take extra precautions on our roadways.”
There are no plans for a curfew Tuesday night, according to LOHSEP Acting Director Brandi Janes.
Updates to road closures and other pertinent information will be posted to the LOHSEP Facebook page, which can be found at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/LivingstonOHSEP/.
